PFC „Botev“ Plovdiv was fined a total of 2845 euros for the behaviour of supporters during the derby against CSKA, which ended 3:3 at the Hristo Botev Stadium. The sanctions were imposed by the Disciplinary Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union for three separate violations.

The largest fine is 1550 euros for setting off firecrackers. The club must pay a further 520 euros for thrown objects, and 775 euros for offensive and obscene chants.

“For setting off firecrackers, the DC sanctions PFC „Botev“ with a financial penalty of 1550 euros,” the decision of the Disciplinary Commission states.

The Disciplinary Commission also sanctioned CSKA following the match in Plovdiv. The capital club was fined 155 euros for the unauthorised use of flares and smoke bombs.

CSKA must also pay 775 euros for offensive and obscene chants. Thus, the total amount of the club’s sanctions is 930 euros.

The decisions were made on the basis of articles from the BFS Disciplinary Regulations for the 2026/2027 season. The violations are described as actions committed by supporters during the derby.