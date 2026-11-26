Former Botev Plovdiv footballer Tochukwu Nadi is expected to start for Olympique de Marseille against Levski in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The match will be played on November 26 at 19:45 at the “Vélodrome” stadium.

The strong performances of the 23-year-old Nigerian international have changed his status at the French club. Nadi is expected to be named in the starting lineup at the expense of established names such as Geoffrey Kondogbia and Angel Gomes.

The midfielder has received the third-highest average rating among Marseille players since the start of the season. Ahead of him are striker Amine Gouiri and Denmark international Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Since returning from injury at the beginning of October, Nadi has gradually earned the trust of the coaching staff. He started against Angers, Le Havre, Toulouse and Lens, and has played 466 minutes in his last seven matches.

The Nigerian made 286 passes in those matches, 264 of which were accurate. That gives him a passing accuracy of 92.2 percent. His performances also earned him a call-up to the Nigeria national team. On November 13, Nadi made his first start for the “Super Eagles” in the 3:1 victory over Tanzania.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is expected to return to Marseille’s starting lineup. The Dane missed the home defeat by Le Mans, which Marseille lost 3:2, after returning ill from his national team’s training camp.

“One player does not change the face of the team, but he is very important to us. Perhaps he would not have been able to help us, and we must not be dependent on one, two or three footballers,” Marseille coach Bruno Génésio said after the defeat.

Marseille will be seeking a second win in the league phase of the Europa League, while Levski arrive in France following their emphatic 4:1 victory over Lokomotiv Sofia. The official starting lineups will be announced before the match.