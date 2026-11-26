Levski visit Olympique Marseille in the fifth round of the Europa League. The match at the “Vélodrome” stadium kicks off at 19:45 Bulgarian time and will be broadcast on Max Sport 3. The referee is Nikola Dabanovic.

The Bulgarian champions go into the match in tenth place in the league phase with 7 points. Levski recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat in their first four matches and are in a position to reach the knockout phase of a European tournament for the first time since the 2005/06 season.

The French team are 31st with 3 points. Marseille won their last Europa League match 1–0 against Bayer Leverkusen, but before that they suffered defeats in their first three league-phase matches.

In their most recent league match, the team suffered a dramatic turnaround against Le Mans. Marseille took a 2–0 lead away from home but lost 2–3. The defeat ended the team’s run of four consecutive victories.

Levski, for their part, recorded a convincing 4–1 victory over Lokomotiv Sofia on Sunday and consolidated their second place in the Bulgarian league.

Up to 500 Levski supporters will be allowed to attend at the “Vélodrome”. The restriction has been imposed because the match has been classified as high-risk.

Marseille are awaiting a decision on Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s participation, as he has missed the team’s last training sessions due to illness. There is no information about any new serious squad problems at Levski. Radослав Kirilov and Mustafa Sangaré remain long-term absentees.

Marseille and Levski have met only once. The match was played in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup and ended in a 1–0 victory for the Bulgarian team.

Another win in France would bring Levski closer to progressing in the tournament, while Marseille need points to preserve their chances of reaching the knockout phase.