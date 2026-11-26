FIFA confirmed that it had fallen victim to a criminal cyberattack, in which unauthorized access was gained to a limited amount of personal and work-related information. World football's governing body said it was working jointly with the relevant institutions and law enforcement authorities on the case.

“FIFA confirms that it has fallen victim to a criminal cyberattack that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited amount of personal and work-related information. We are working closely with the relevant institutions, including law enforcement authorities,” the organization's statement said.

According to BBC Sport, the breach did not affect documents related to the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, nor materials concerning FIFA president Gianni Infantino's unsuccessful attempt to sell the rights to the World Cup.

Football Association of England chair Debbie Hewitt gained access to these documents during the week after signing a confidentiality agreement.

According to the British media outlet, the attack was not the result of a technical problem in FIFA's systems. The perpetrators took advantage of the organization's employees, posing as other people in order to gain access to documents.

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club group claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, it published images of documents from FIFA's systems and said it had gained access to 12 gigabytes of data.

The initial analysis indicates that the leaked information represents less than 0.1% of the total volume of data stored by FIFA. According to the available information, the attack was aimed at the organization rather than specific individuals.

FIFA condemned the illegal acquisition and dissemination of the information and warned of the serious consequences that such actions could have for the affected individuals. The investigation is continuing in cooperation with the relevant authorities.