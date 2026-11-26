Several Levski supporters were injured in separate attacks in Marseille before the Bulgarian team’s away match against Olympique in the Europa League.

According to information from Sportal.bg, late in the evening masked attackers targeted a hotel where Bulgarian supporters were staying. Three of them were injured in an attack involving metal pipes. In another location, three more Bulgarians were attacked and robbed.

Dr. Yordan Trifonov told the media that five Bulgarians were ambushed on their way back to the hotel. According to him, the group consisted of around 30 masked youths, with two of the attackers arriving on motorcycles and wearing helmets.

„They had batons and showed that they had knives,“ Trifonov said. He added that the attackers had asked whether the group was Bulgarian and which team they supported. After being struck on the head, he managed to escape while signal flares were being lit at him.

Trifonov sought medical attention because of pain below his ribs. After being examined, he was discharged and said he would attend the match. According to his account, the police arrived at the scene and asked for his identity documents, but there is no information about any attackers being detained.

Veselin Monov, who is also in Marseille for the match, told Dsport that two Bulgarian supporters had visited a hospital with minor injuries. He clarified that he had not witnessed the attacks themselves, but had been with the group of fans and had observed the tension around the hotel.

According to Monov, local groups had been circling the accommodation, provoking people and seeking contact with Bulgarian fans. He expressed dissatisfaction that there had not been enough police presence outside the hotel. Thus, accounts of the number of injured remain different: Sportal.bg reported three people injured in the attack at the hotel, while Dsport cited two people who had sought medical attention.

French authorities have classified the match as high-risk and restricted the movement of people claiming to be Levski supporters in the Bouches-du-Rhône department. The measures were introduced over fears of clashes between the two fan groups.

500 tickets have been allocated to the Bulgarian fans. They are due to gather at Joliette Square, from where they will be taken to the Vélodrome stadium by police escort and metro. The match from the fifth round of the Europa League’s league phase kicks off at 19:45.