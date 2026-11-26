Denislava Glushkova was eliminated in the second round of the clay-court tennis tournament in Heraklion, Greece, which has a prize fund of €30,000. The 22-year-old Bulgarian lost to fifth seed Lucia Cortez Llorca 2:6, 6:7(6).

The Spaniard, ranked 359th in the world, closed out the match in two sets. Glushkova, ranked 497th, managed to extend the contest in the second set but lost the tiebreak 6:8.

The Bulgarian began her campaign in the main draw with a convincing 6:2, 6:2 victory over Romania’s Briana Szabo. The match lasted around one hour and 38 minutes, with Glushkova converting five break points – three in the first set and two in the second. The news of her victory was published by the Bulgarian Tennis Federation.

This was Glushkova’s second consecutive appearance at a tournament in Heraklion. She and her sister Andrea were eliminated earlier in the doubles competition after a 2:6, 1:6 defeat by top seeds Oana Gavrila and Sapfo Sakellaridi.