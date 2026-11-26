Before the highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff, the National Hockey League offered a serious contender for fight of the year. Tanner Jeannot of the Boston Bruins and Tyrel Bauer of the Winnipeg Jets traded more than 40 punches over nearly a minute.

Winnipeg won its away game in Boston 4–2, but it was the confrontation between the two players that attracted the most attention. It began in the first period, with the score tied at 1–1 and 10:49 remaining on the clock. According to the Associated Press, Jeannot and Bauer had spoken during warm-ups before meeting at center ice.

The two players first circled each other for around 20 seconds, sizing up the distance, before throwing off their gloves and beginning a prolonged exchange of punches. Bauer’s helmet fell off, and Jeannot was spun around by his opponent, but neither player ended up on the ice. The officials stopped the fight after about a minute, and the players received their penalties.

Boston’s official website recorded the fight as lasting around 56 seconds. Bruins coach Marco Sturm summed up what happened briefly and clearly: „One of the best fights I’ve ever seen.“

Kyle Connor gave the visitors the lead after just 65 seconds. Boston equalized through Morgan Geekie in the seventh minute, but Josh Morrissey put the Jets back in front before the end of the first period.

Fraser Minten restored parity midway through the second period before Morgan Barron scored the winning goal with 2:07 remaining in the period. Mark Scheifele completed the 4–2 scoreline with an empty-net goal in the third period. Winnipeg goaltender Nico Daws made 21 saves, while Boston’s Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots.

For Jeannot, it was another hard-fought battle in his career, while Bauer accepted the challenge without backing down. The Associated Press described the clash as one of the longest in the NHL in some time.

While hockey fans are already debating whether this was the fight of the season, boxing fans are awaiting the real British heavyweight clash. Fury and Joshua are scheduled to meet on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Winnipeg will visit the New York Islanders in its next game, while Boston will host the Toronto Maple Leafs.