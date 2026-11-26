The shirt that Sergio Ramos gave to Wesley Sneijder after the 2010 World Cup final was sold at auction for €65,126. A football fan from Brazil bid for the jersey worn by the Spanish defender in the match against the Netherlands, „Cadena SER“ and the Spanish sports daily „AS“ report.

The item is a dark blue long-sleeved shirt with the number 15 and Ramos’ name on the back. It has retained its original badges, patches and lettering. The jersey became part of Sneijder’s collection after the final in Johannesburg, and 16 years later it has a new owner.

The shirt worn by Sneijder in the final was also sold at the same auction. Its price was just over €5,000 — significantly less than the amount paid for Ramos’ jersey.

Spain won the match 1–0 after extra time. The only goal was scored by Andrés Iniesta. The defeat left the Netherlands without the world title, while Sneijder was among the team’s key players at the tournament.

„The memories are in my heart, and these items represent special matches and moments for me,“ Sneijder said, quoted by „El Español“. He added that it was „wonderful“ for him to share these memories with football fans and collectors.

Sneijder and Ramos were teammates at Real Madrid between 2007 and 2009. The Dutchman then moved to Inter, with whom he won the Champions League in 2010.

Sneijder made 134 appearances and scored 31 goals for the Netherlands national team. He holds the record for appearances for the national side. His career also includes a silver medal from the 2010 World Cup, a bronze medal from the 2014 World Cup and a bronze medal from the 2004 European Championship.

The sale of the shirts is part of a series of auctions at which Sneijder is parting with valuable memories from his career. Items already sold include the „Silver Ball“ from the 2010 World Cup, his medal from the 2014 World Cup and the ball from the match in which the Netherlands eliminated Brazil at the same tournament.

Sources: cadenaser.com, elespanol.com, as.com