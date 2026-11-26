Mexican footballer Luis Alberto Rios Chavez was killed in an armed attack at a football pitch in Irapuato, Guanajuato state. The 26-year-old player was shot on November 22 at the La Estrella complex in the Las Delicias neighborhood. Another man was also injured in the shooting, Mexican media reported.

According to local authorities, the attack took place after a football match. Armed individuals arrived in the area on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled. Rios Chavez died at the scene, while the injured man was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. According to the latest published information, there have been no reports of arrests, and the motive for the crime has not been announced.

Champion in Mexico’s third tier

Rios Chavez, known among his teammates as “El More,” played both in amateur tournaments and in Mexico’s third division. With Brujos de San Francisco del Rincon, he won the championship title in the local third tier.

In the final period of his career, the footballer was part of Arandas FC, which competes in amateur tournaments. He also worked as a coach at a children’s football academy, where he trained young players. Following his death, messages were published by clubs, leagues, teammates and other members of the football community in Guanajuato.

Security around football pitches to be stepped up

Following the attack, the Irapuato Security Secretariat announced that it would increase patrols around sports grounds and coordinate measures with the heads of local leagues. The head of the department, Consuelo Cruz Galindo, said: “We have very important coordination with the league leaders for all the matches that are held, including during the week, and they provide us with their schedule.”

According to the same information, the match after which the shooting took place had not been included in the schedule provided to the authorities in advance. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and as of the information published by November 26, no perpetrators or detainees had been officially identified.