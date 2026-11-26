Ruben Amorim called on Milan to play for a win in their away match against Olympiacos in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase. The match at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus kicks off at 19:45 Bulgarian time.

“To be a good team, you have to perform well both in the league and in Europe, especially when you play for Milan. We are at the beginning of the process and we need everyone. Everyone must be ready, because there are no excuses at big clubs,” Amorim said.

Milan have only three points after their first four matches in the tournament. The Italian side beat Salzburg but lost to Benfica, Bournemouth and Ferencváros. Olympiacos are near the top of the standings with 10 points after three wins and a draw.

The Portuguese coach rejected the claim that changes to the lineup had led to Milan’s previous failures in Europe.

Amorim pointed to two specific areas in which he expects a reaction from the team. In his view, Milan must improve their actions in the final third of the pitch and work on their defending, as they concede goals in almost every match.

The coach described Olympiacos as a compact and aggressive team that plays particularly well in front of its home crowd and often changes its lineup.

Olympiacos go into the match after a 6:2 home win over Iraklis in the Greek league. The team are unbeaten in the Europa League, while their home run in the tournament now includes nine matches without a defeat.

For Milan, Tomori has recovered and could return to the squad. Bartesaghi, Camarda and Modrić remain out of the squad. After the match in Piraeus, the Italian side will continue their European campaign with a home game against Sunderland on 10 December.