Cesc Fàbregas declined to comment specifically on the possibility of becoming Barcelona's head coach in the future. The manager said he prefers to focus on his current work at Como, who sit third in the Champions League league phase with 12 points.

“I am someone who lives in the present. Thinking about the future usually leads nowhere. I am from there, I grew up at this club and I know everyone, but I have never liked looking too far ahead. Every time I have done so, nothing good has come of it. I try to focus on my day-to-day work at Como, where we are developing and I have many responsibilities,” Fàbregas told TNT Sports Mexico.

The 39-year-old coach admitted that he continues to closely follow his former club. According to him, he does not miss a single match involving the Catalan side.

“I do not miss a single game. The other day, while we were preparing the game plan for the match against AEK, I was watching Barcelona on my phone. My assistants even had to tell me: “Focus, this is important.””

Fàbregas described Barcelona's football as impressive and ranked the team alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern among the sides currently performing at the highest level. “There are four or five such teams that are magnificent, and I enjoy watching them,” he added.

Como beat AEK 1-0 in the fifth round of the tournament to collect 12 points. The Italian side are third in the overall standings, with four wins and one defeat. Their next match is against Betis on 9 December.

Fàbregas joined Barcelona as a player in 2011 and remained at the club until 2014. He began his coaching career at Como in 2023, and under his management the team reached the Champions League for the first time in its history. The question of a possible return to “Camp Nou” remains unanswered, after the Spaniard shifted the focus to Como's current European campaign.