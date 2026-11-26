Fernando Alonso will miss his media commitments ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix due to a viral infection. Aston Martin announced that the two-time world champion is recovering well and is expected to return to the paddock on Friday.

“Fernando will miss today’s media appearances as he continues to recover from a viral infection he contracted after the end of the race weekend in Las Vegas. He is recovering well and is expected to return to the garage on Friday,” the team said.

The Spaniard will also not take part in the first free practice session at the Lusail circuit. Aston Martin reserve driver Jack Crawford will take his place. The 21-year-old American’s participation had been planned even before it became known that Alonso was ill, as part of the mandatory programme requiring teams to provide young drivers with track time during practice sessions.

Crawford had already replaced Alonso in the first free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Heavy rain limited his time on track to one familiarisation lap, giving Aston Martin reason to offer him another opportunity in Qatar.

Alonso is 18th in the drivers’ standings with seven points. He retired at the end of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after stopping his car due to a problem he described as an engine failure.

The Qatar Grand Prix weekend will take place from 27 to 29 November at Lusail. The first free practice session is scheduled for Friday, while the race will be held on Sunday.