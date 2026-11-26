Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a minor car accident on his way to Deportivo La Coruna training, Mundo Deportivo reported. The collision occurred in the morning on the AP-9 motorway near La Coruna. The 37-year-old striker's car collided with another vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash, but both vehicles sustained material damage. Aubameyang continued on his own to Deportivo's training ground in Abegondo, where he took part in the team's session as normal.

The Gabonese footballer later commented on the incident at a press conference. „We are fine; these things happen. The most important thing is that the other person involved in the accident was not injured. After bad things come good things,“ Aubameyang said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

The incident comes at a time when the striker is once again establishing himself in Deportivo's squad. This season, he has made 10 appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists. Aubameyang missed part of the campaign due to an injury to the lateral meniscus in his right knee, which required surgery in September.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea player joined Deportivo in the summer. The team's next challenge is a home match against Barcelona, with Aubameyang's participation dependent on the coaching staff's decision.

Sources: mundodeportivo.com, as.com, cadenaser.com