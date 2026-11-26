CSKA has prepared a special surprise for its supporters hours before the European clash with Trabzonspor. The “Reds” announced a major new publication – the encyclopedia “CSKA – From the Army Stadium to Yakimov”, dedicated to the rich history of one of Bulgaria’s most successful football clubs.

The book brings together 78 years of the club’s history in one place, presenting the names of legendary footballers, memorable moments, records and the army club’s most significant achievements. The club describes the publication as a kind of archive of CSKA’s traditions and heritage.

In addition to the encyclopedia, fans can now also find two special items dedicated to the upcoming match against Trabzonspor in the league phase of the Conference League – a commemorative scarf and a pennant. They were created as a memento of the European evening at the “Bulgarska Armia” Stadium.

The scarf and pennant are already available at the official club shop at the stadium. The encyclopedia can also be purchased there, as well as online through the club’s official store.

From December 4, the publication will also be available at CSKA’s fan shop at 12 Solunska Street in Sofia.