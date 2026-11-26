Campos Racing has officially confirmed the signing of Théophile Naël for the 2027 Formula 2 season. The 19-year-old Frenchman will join Red Bull's junior programme and take the place of Nikola Tsolov, who is moving into a reserve driver role in Formula 1.

Naël knows the Spanish team well, having raced for them in Formula 3 this season. The Frenchman finished fifth in the final drivers' standings, recording three wins and a total of five podium finishes.

His career so far also includes significant success in the lower categories. In 2023, he won the Spanish Formula 4 title, and two years later he triumphed in the prestigious Macau Grand Prix.

Moving up to Formula 2 will be the next major step in the young driver's development. Naël made no secret of his delight at the opportunity to continue his cooperation with Campos Racing while also becoming part of the Red Bull academy.

“I am incredibly happy and proud to join the Red Bull junior team and continue my journey with Campos Racing as I take the next step in my career by moving up to Formula 2,” the Frenchman said.

Campos now has clarity regarding its driver line-up for 2027, with Nikola Tsolov expected to take on a new role within the Formula 1 structure.