Lucas Chevalier is considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain during the winter transfer window due to a lack of playing time. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has not appeared in an official match for the French champions since January 23, when he kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Auxerre. Since the start of the 2026/2027 season, he has not played a single minute.

Since January, Matvey Safonov has established himself as Paris Saint-Germain's starting goalkeeper. According to newspaper „L'Équipe“, Chevalier is ready to look for a new club where he can receive regular playing time. The options include both a loan move and a permanent transfer.

The Frenchman is set to hold talks with coach Luis Enrique and with Luis Campos, who is responsible for sporting matters at PSG. Both sides want to find a solution without conflict, but the Parisian club has set a condition for a potential departure – a goalkeeper capable of replacing Chevalier must be signed first.

„PSG are closely monitoring the goalkeeper market ahead of the winter transfer window in search of the right profile,“ writes „L'Équipe“, as quoted by Eurosport. Thus, Chevalier's future depends not only on the offers received but also on whether the club will secure a sufficiently reliable alternative to Safonov.

Chevalier arrived in Paris from Lille in the summer of 2025 and began as the preferred choice for the position, but lost the competition to Safonov during the second half of last season. After speaking with Luis Enrique in the summer, the Frenchman decided to stay and fight for the starting spot. However, the situation has not changed, prompting him to once again consider the possibility of a transfer.