Levski II lost 0:3 to Olympique Marseille’s side in a friendly played at the Francis-Turcan Stadium in Martigues. The match was part of the programme surrounding the visit of the Blues’ first team to the French club in the Europa League.

Bradley Levy scored twice for the hosts, while Milan Lecese added the other goal. Levy found the net twice, while Lecese completed the final score.

Levski II, managed by Stoyan Dimov, compete in the South-West Third League. In their last league match before travelling to France, the capital side drew 2:2 with Slavia II.

Levski II’s next match is a league fixture against Belasitsa. The game is scheduled for 28 November.