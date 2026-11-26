Toni Dechev is the new head coach of basketball club Cherno More Navibulgar. The Varna club announced the appointment of the 55-year-old specialist a day after parting ways with Greek coach Fotis Takianos.

“We are delighted to announce our new head coach, Toni Dechev! Welcome to the green-and-white family,” Cherno More wrote on social media.

Takianos took charge of the team in mid-August but left after a run of three defeats in the last four games played by the Varna side in the National Basketball League. The club did not specify a particular reason for ending their collaboration, thanking him and wishing him success.

After the seventh round, Cherno More have four wins and three losses and sit seventh in the standings with 11 points. The team's latest defeat came away to Rilski Sportist, who won 84:79 on November 22.

The new coach of the Varna side is part of the coaching staff of the Bulgaria men's national team, led by head coach Lyubomir Minchev. Dechev will join his club team after the game against Denmark.

At club level, Dechev was most recently the sporting director of CSKA. Before his new appointment, he was not coaching a team in the men's National Basketball League.

Cherno More's first match after the international break will be away to Beroe Stara Zagora on December 5 at 19:00. The Varna side will host Balkan on December 11, and on December 17 they will travel to Shumen.