Mark Selby will begin the defence of his UK Championship title against Matthew Selt. The match is among the first fixtures in the tournament’s main draw, which will take place from 28 November to 6 December at the York Barbican.

Selby won last year’s edition after a 10:8 victory over Judd Trump. The Englishman thus claimed his third title at the prestigious tournament, following his successes in 2012 and 2016.

“Every season I set myself the goal of winning one of them because that is the measure by which people judge your career,” Selby told the Harrogate Advertiser, speaking about the tournaments in the “Triple Crown”.

Mark Allen, the 2022 champion, will face either Yuan Sijun or Luca Brecel. The Northern Irishman is seeded 11th and will begin directly in the main draw.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has a record eight UK Championship titles, will play the winner of the qualifying match between Jack Lisowski and Mark Joyce. Judd Trump will face Hossein Vafaei or Ben Mertens, while world champion Wu Yize will begin against Michael Holt or another qualifier.

The other fixtures include Kyren Wilson – Fan Zhengyi, Mark Williams – Julien Leclercq or Stephen Maguire, Neil Robertson – Liam Highfield, John Higgins – Artemijs Zizins and Shaun Murphy – Zak Surety or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The full draw for the first round

Mark Selby – Matthew Selt

Zhang Bingyu – Daniel Wells or Zhou Yuelong

Mark Williams – Julien Leclercq or Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson – Fan Zhengyi

Judd Trump – Hossein Vafaei or Ben Mertens

Chris Wakelin – Joe O'Connor

Ronnie O'Sullivan – Jack Lisowski or Mark Joyce

Neil Robertson – Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong – Scott Donaldson or Dylan Emery

Xiao Guodong – Zhang Anda

Mark Allen – Yuan Sijun or Luca Brecel

John Higgins – Artemijs Zizins

Shaun Murphy – Zak Surety or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Barry Hawkins – Tom Ford

Ali Carter – Ding Junhui or Robbie Williams

Wu Yize – Michael Holt

The main draw consists of 32 players. The 16 seeds were given places directly in York, while the remaining 16 spots were decided after the qualifiers in Leicester between 21 and 26 November.

The UK Championship is the first Triple Crown tournament of the season. The Masters and the World Championship, which will be held in 2027, will follow.