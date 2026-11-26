Blagoy Todev finished 22nd in the 20-kilometer individual event at the opening round of the Biathlon World Cup in Kontiolahti. The Bulgarian made two shooting errors and finished 3:30.1 minutes behind winner Campbell Wright of the United States.

For Todev, this is a strong start to the new competitive season. Another young Bulgarian talent, Georgi Dzhorgov, also put in a solid performance, taking 53rd place with one shooting error and a deficit of 5:50.2 minutes. This is his best result in the individual discipline so far.

Vladimir Iliev demonstrated excellent pace on the course, but his four shooting misses prevented him from moving further up the standings. He finished immediately behind Dzhorgov. Vasil Zashev placed 75th after making five errors and finishing 7:46.5 minutes behind the leader.

American Campbell Wright earned victory in the race, producing flawless shooting and not missing a single target during his four visits to the shooting range. He took the lead after the third shooting bout and managed to hold on to it until the finish, stopping the clock at 46:29.8 minutes.

Wright, who has two silver medals from the 2025 World Championships in Lenzerheide, finished with an impressive lead of 1:20.1 minutes over Germany's Justus Strelow. Norway's Vetle Christiansen took third place, 1:23.2 minutes behind the winner.

The reigning winner of the Crystal Globe and champion in the individual event standings, Eric Perrot, finished 11th. The Frenchman made three errors and crossed the finish line 2:37.0 minutes behind Wright.

The Bulgarian national team members will have two more opportunities to compete this weekend in Kontiolahti, where the opening round of the World Cup season continues.