Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde suffered a right ankle injury during the 4-1 victory over Sabah in a fifth-round Champions League match.

The Spaniard was forced to leave the pitch in the 64th minute of the match.

The Catalan club's press service announced that the 23-year-old has suffered a minor sprain to his right ankle.

Barcelona also clarified that Balde's participation in the upcoming La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruña has not been ruled out. The match is scheduled for November 29.