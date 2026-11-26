Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has denied claims that his contract with the Italian team contains a special clause guaranteeing him first-driver status. The Monegasque clarified the matter during a press conference ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

He was asked how the roles within the team are divided between him and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“I generally never reveal what my contract contains, but I think it is important to clarify one thing: there is categorically no clause stating that I am number one in the team.

I love Ferrari and I will give everything I have to bring the team back to the top,” Leclerc said.

The 29-year-old driver admitted that he is annoyed by accusations that he is not sufficiently committed to the Scuderia and is not giving his all for the sake of the team.

Leclerc stressed that he had recently signed a new contract with Ferrari because he has complete faith in the project and believes in the Italian team's successful future.