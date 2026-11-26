Former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger will pay a total of €45,000 a month in child support for his three sons from his marriage to former world No. 1 tennis player Ana Ivanovic.

A court in Mallorca has set temporary child support at €15,000 per month for each of the children. In reaching its decision, the magistrates took into account both Schweinsteiger’s financial means and the family’s previous standard of living.

The expenses considered by the court include the salaries of private chefs, nannies, domestic staff and gardeners.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger met in 2014, and two years later, on July 12, 2016, they married in a romantic ceremony in Venice.

The Serbian tennis player is among the most successful competitors in the history of women’s tennis. In 2008, she won the “French Open” and rose to the top of the WTA world rankings, where she remained for 12 weeks. Ivanovic won a total of 15 titles during her career.

Schweinsteiger, meanwhile, is a 2014 world champion with Germany and one of the iconic figures in the history of Bayern Munich.