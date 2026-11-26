Germany international Laura Freigang will miss the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil after receiving a 16-month suspension for three anti-doping rule violations. The agreement was concluded between the footballer, the German Football Association, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany.

The suspension is applied retroactively from 8 June 2026 and expires on 7 October 2027. Freigang will be eligible to compete from 8 October, while she will be allowed to return to team training from 8 August. The World Cup in Brazil will be held from 24 June to 25 July 2027, ruling out her participation in the tournament.

According to the German Football Association, Freigang committed three violations of the whereabouts and availability requirements for doping controls between 11 March 2025 and 23 February 2026. The footballer had been part of the German anti-doping agency’s registered testing pool since October 2024.

The case is not related to a prohibited substance being detected in a sample. Freigang said: “There has never been any suspicion of doping against me.” According to her, the missed tests were not deliberately evaded but resulted from “discrepancies or misunderstandings” when updating her whereabouts information.

The rules for athletes in the registered testing pool require them to specify in advance their exact whereabouts and the time slots during which they can be found for unannounced testing. Three such violations within a 12-month period are considered an anti-doping rule violation. According to German media reports, the maximum sanction in the case could have reached two years, but the parties agreed on 16 months.

All of Freigang’s individual competitive results after 23 February 2026 have been annulled, including any associated medals, awards, points and prizes. The results of the teams for which she played in the respective matches remain unchanged.

Freigang is captain of Eintracht Frankfurt and has made 45 appearances and scored 17 goals for the German national team. The forward was not a regular starter for Germany, but in October she was called up again for the matches against Australia and Japan. She subsequently withdrew from the squad for the planned tour of South America due to a flu infection.

Freigang’s contract with Eintracht Frankfurt runs until the summer of 2027. The club announced that it would hold talks with the footballer about the future of their employment relationship in view of the suspension imposed.