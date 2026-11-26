Businessman Marin Mitev expressed hope that Stadion Varna will be completed by the end of 2027. This is one of the main demands of Cherno More’s supporters, who met with one of the club’s owners during the break in the efbet League.

“I’m saying this for the eighth time – we are under no obligation to build a stadium. We are doing it out of goodwill. At the moment, we are investing capital – 20 million from “Sporten Kompleks Varna”, while we are still owed another 7 million from “Himimport”, I believe, by the state. The shell construction has already been completed. With these funds, we have to equip the facility and get it ready,” Mitev told the Bulgarian National Radio.

The businessman also specified a concrete deadline for the project’s completion, assuring that he expects the stadium to be finished by the end of 2027.

“Next year – not to make too bold a statement – in 2027, if we are alive and well, the stadium will be ready on December 30. I guarantee it – I, Marin Mitev,” he added.