Former Slavia striker Nikolay Bozhov said he had been attacked with knives at the Vélodrome stadium during the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. According to him, he was pursued by home supporters and fell from the second to the first level of the stands.

“I fell from the second level to the first level. Four knives were held to my throat. I will sue them; everything was recorded,” Bozhov said on Sportal.bg.

Tensions at the Vélodrome escalated immediately before the start of the match. A group of Olympique Marseille supporters reached the area occupied by Levski fans, with bottles, flares and firecrackers being thrown at the Bulgarians.

The match had been classified as high-risk even before Levski’s departure. The club said that the local authorities had imposed restrictions on carrying symbols of the Bulgarian team in Marseille and had arranged for ticket holders to travel from Joliette Square to the stadium under police escort. Levski also referred the matter to UEFA over the small allocation for away fans and called for guarantees regarding their safety.

On the pitch, Olympique Marseille won 1–0. Amine Gouiri converted a penalty in the 29th minute, and the score remained unchanged until the end. However, the incidents in the stands overshadowed the football and raised questions about the actions of the security staff and the subsequent response of the competent authorities.