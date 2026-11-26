President Iliana Iotova condemned the attacks on Bulgarian supporters in Marseille and called on the French authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents. She also asked UEFA to investigate how the safety of Levski fans had been ensured during the match against Olympique.

“The attacks on Bulgarian supporters desecrate one of the great games that brings millions of people together around the world. Everyone should be able to support their team without fearing for their safety,” Iotova said.

According to BNT and bTV, clashes between supporters of the two teams broke out before and during the match at the Vélodrome stadium. Bottles, flares and firecrackers were thrown towards the section where the Bulgarian supporters were located. Bulgarian media also reported earlier attacks on Levski fans at a hotel and on a street in Marseille. The exact number of those injured and their condition have not been officially confirmed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the case. The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon has been informed of the incident, but so far no Bulgarian citizen has sought assistance from the diplomatic mission, BNT reported.

The match from the fifth round of the main phase of the Europa League ended with a 1–0 victory for the home side. Amine Gouiri opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while in the second half Svetoslav Vutsov saved a second penalty taken by the Olympique striker. Levski had opportunities to equalise but failed to convert them.

Against this backdrop, Iotova also congratulated the Bulgarian national basketball team on its 87–84 victory over Denmark in Sofia. Aleksandar Vezenkov finished with 27 points, while Konstantin Toshkov scored a decisive three-pointer 26 seconds before the end. The match from the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029 was played in front of more than 9,000 spectators at Arena 8888 Sofia.

“I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The French authorities must clarify the circumstances surrounding the attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable, while UEFA must investigate how the safety of the Bulgarian supporters at the stadium was ensured,” the president wrote.