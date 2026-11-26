Levski goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov admitted that the disturbances in the stands before and during the match against Olympique Marseille had a serious impact on him and his teammates. The “Blues” lost 0-1 away from home in the Europa League.

The goalkeeper regretted the chances missed by the Sofia side and said the team deserved to leave with at least a point.

“We failed to convert one of the chances we created. I think we performed well and should have taken a point. Despite the defeat, we were able to measure ourselves against a good team.

It was a difficult and psychologically demanding match given what happened to our fans. An ugly act by the hosts. We gave everything we had. There was no way this could not affect us.

Our fans were initially restricted unfairly. We listened to the Europa League anthem and watched as Marseille fans moved freely through the section and went to fight with our fans,” Vutsov said after the match.