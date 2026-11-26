Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis and regularly send scouts to the Portuguese club’s matches. This was reported by Record, which described the London club’s interest as serious.

Pavlidis has been one of the most prolific footballers in Europe since the start of the 2026/27 season. The Greek striker has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 20 competitive appearances for Benfica. He wears number 14 for the “Eagles” and is the main figure in the team’s attack.

According to Record, Tottenham are considering making an official offer during one of the upcoming transfer windows. For now, however, there is no confirmation that the English club has submitted a specific proposal.

Benfica Have No Plans to Part Ways in January

The Portuguese club have no intention of letting go of their top scorer midway through the 2026/27 season. Pavlidis’ contract runs until 30 June 2029, putting Benfica in a strong position in any potential negotiations.

Earlier this year, Fenerbahce also showed interest in the striker, with Sport Witness reporting that the Turkish club had made an offer of more than €50 million. It did not result in a transfer, and following Pavlidis’ strong start to the current season, Benfica’s stance on a potential sale appears even firmer.

The Greek forward’s market value has been estimated at €35 million by Transfermarkt. This is not a price at which Benfica are obliged to sell him, but rather an indicative assessment of his value on the transfer market.

From Top Scorer in the Netherlands to Benfica Leader

Pavlidis joined Benfica in July 2024 after three seasons with AZ Alkmaar. He scored 80 goals in 137 appearances for the Dutch club, and in the 2023/24 season he finished as the Eredivisie’s top scorer with 29 goals.

At his presentation in Lisbon, the striker said: “The most important thing for a number 9 is to score goals and provide assists for his teammates. I want to give my best for the team.”

Pavlidis was born on 21 November 1998 in Thessaloniki and, as of 26 November 2026, is 28 years old. He signed a five-year contract with Benfica when he was 25, which explains the discrepancy in his age in some reports on the subject.

Tottenham’s next opportunity to take a concrete step will be the January transfer window, but the available information indicates that Benfica would prefer to keep the striker at least until the end of the season.