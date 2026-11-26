Milan produced an impressive comeback to beat Olympiacos 4-2 away from home in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The Italian side were two goals down at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, but scored four times after the break.

Olympiacos took the lead in the 31st minute after an own goal by goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The hosts struck again shortly after the start of the second half, when Jota Silva made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Milan scored four goals in 39 minutes

The comeback began in the 56th minute. Omari Hutchinson reduced Milan's deficit, and seven minutes later Alfajo Cisse equalised. Christian Pulisic completed the move to make it 3-2 in the 71st minute, having started the match on the bench and come on at half-time.

The final score was completed by Diego Moreira in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Milan thus recorded their first victory in the competition after defeats to Benfica, Ferencvaros and their other unsuccessful matches at the start of the campaign. Spanish newspaper “AS” described Hutchinson as one of the key players in the comeback.

The victory puts Milan back in contention

Before the match, Milan had only three points from four games, while Olympiacos had collected 10 points and occupied a place in the upper part of the standings. After the victory, the Italian side now have six points, while the Greek team remain on 10.

Milan manager Ruben Amorim had said before the match: “In Europe, we have to raise our level.” Following the 2-0 home defeat by Ferencvaros in the previous round, victory in Piraeus was necessary for the Italian team to retain realistic chances of progressing.

In the sixth round on 10 December, Milan will host Sunderland. On the same day, Olympiacos will visit Lille. The league phase of the Europa League runs until the end of January, with the top eight teams qualifying directly for the round of 16, while the teams finishing from ninth to 24th will play in the playoffs.

Sources: as.com, milanreports.com, fourfourtwo.com