French media described what happened between supporters of Olympique Marseille and Levski before and at the start of the Europa League match as “incidents,” “tension” and “clashes.” The match at the “Vélodrome” ended in a 1:0 victory for the hosts, but the attention of French sports publications was also focused on the disturbances in the stands.

French headlines focus on tension at the stadium

The Eurosport headline reads “OM – Levski Sofia: Tension in the stands between supporters of the two teams,” mentioning objects and flares being thrown. The publication reports that around ten minutes before the start of the match, several dozen Marseille fans left the south stand and appeared in the “Jean Bouin” section.

According to the report, a movement of the crowd followed, during which Marseille supporters appeared to be chasing a group of Bulgarian fans. They retreated to the away section, where around 500 Levski supporters had been seated. Pyrotechnic devices and other objects were then thrown between the two groups before security restored order.

So Foot also focuses on what happened immediately before the opening whistle. The publication writes of tension between Marseille fans and the away section and notes that flares and fireworks were thrown. The article also mentions the possibility that some of the Bulgarian supporters had been seated in a section intended for the home fans.

Foot Mercato presents a similar picture. According to the media outlet, citing Canal+, the appearance of Bulgarian supporters in the “Jean Bouin” section prompted ultras from the south stand to move towards them. The situation was brought under control after security intervened.

Difference between French and Bulgarian coverage

French reports have focused primarily on what happened inside the stadium, while Bulgarian media also reported attacks in Marseille in the hours before the match. Foot01 presented as claims by Bulgarian supporters the information about an ambush near the hotel, during which clubs and knives were used, as well as about two people taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Two people were in hospital. They suffered minor injuries,” Levski supporter Veselin Monov told bTV. He clarified that he had not witnessed the attacks directly, but had described the situation around the hotel and the accounts of other fans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was monitoring the case through the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon and the honorary consul in Marseille. So far, no Bulgarian citizen has sought assistance from the diplomatic mission.

Thus, French media coverage portrays the confirmed disturbances at the stadium as brief tension brought under control by security, while the more serious claims about attacks outside the “Vélodrome” remain based on accounts by Bulgarian supporters and await official clarification.

Sources: eurosport.fr, sofoot.com, footmercato.net