Bulgaria beat Denmark 87:84 (28:26, 23:18, 20:25, 16:15) in front of a packed „Arena Sofia“ in the capital and recorded their second consecutive win in Group D of the second phase of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029. It was Denmark’s second defeat.

Aleksandar Vezenkov led the Bulgarian team with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Borislav Mladenov added 14 points, while Yordan Minchev finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. For Denmark, Oscar Jorgensen scored 21 points, including seven three-pointers from 11 attempts.

Bulgaria squandered a lead but won at the end

The national team started strongly and took a 20:7 lead in the first five minutes. Denmark responded with a run to cut the deficit to 22:21, then tied the game at 24:24. Bulgaria nevertheless ended the first quarter with a 28:26 lead.

In the second period, the hosts maintained a lead of between five and seven points. A three-pointer by Vezenkov made it 45:37, and Bulgaria led 51:44 at halftime. Early in the second half, the lead reached 10 points at 54:44 after a basket by Borislav Mladenov.

Denmark gradually fought its way back into the game and took the lead at 64:63 after Jorgensen’s fifth three-pointer. Bulgaria regained the advantage and led 71:69 after 30 minutes of play.

The drama continued until the final possessions. Denmark took an 84:81 lead, but Vezenkov scored a basket and a free throw to tie the game at 84:84. After an unsuccessful Danish attack, Konstantin Toshkov hit a three-pointer to make it 87:84 with 28 seconds remaining. Denmark failed to convert its final shot, and the victory went to Bulgaria.

Return to Sofia after more than 12 years

The match was the men’s national team’s first official game in the capital since August 24, 2014, when Bulgaria hosted Montenegro at „Universiada“ Hall. That game was played in front of around 500 spectators, while this time the interest led to all 9,704 initially released tickets being sold and additional sections being opened.

Among the spectators at „Arena Sofia“ was the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova. The match was also attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov, Bulgarian Olympic Committee President Vesela Lecheva and FIBA Europe Executive Director Kamil Novak.

At halftime, Vladimir Boyanov and Pando Pandov received symbolic golden balls for their contribution to Bulgarian basketball. The arena also hosted a demonstration of adapted basketball by the Special Team of Plovdiv, coached by Tina Dimitrova, as part of Special Olympics Week.

What’s next for the national team

The second victory left Bulgaria with two wins in Group D, which also includes Romania. The national team will host Romania on February 25, then travel to Denmark three days later for their final game of the group stage.

The winners of the four groups in the second phase will qualify directly for the main qualifying tournament for EuroBasket 2029. The other eight teams will continue in the third phase of the preliminary qualifiers, where they will be joined by six teams from the first phase.