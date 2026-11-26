PFC „Arda“ issued an official statement in defense of assistant coach Veselin Minev. The club categorically denied the allegations made against the specialist and said that he would seek justice through the courts.

According to Arda's management, the case involves the parent of a child who had trained with the first team. The club did not identify the parent, did not describe the specific allegations and did not publish details about the forthcoming legal proceedings.

„In connection with the case in which assistant coach Veselin Minev is being defamed, we categorically state that this is not true,“ the club said in its statement.

Arda said that over the past several years, around 30-40 academy players had been given the opportunity to train with the men's team. According to the club, the decision as to which footballers are included in the first-team squad is made by the coaching staff on the basis of their abilities.

The management also rejected the allegations of unacceptable conduct during the training process. „The coaches have always offered constructive criticism, while there have also been jokes among everyone, which is normal in a training process,“ Arda said.

The club said that the assistant coach had already taken action and hired a lawyer. According to the management, the lawyer is expected to file a lawsuit over damage to Veselin Minev's reputation.

So far, Arda's public statement does not specify when the lawsuit will be filed, nor whether the prosecution service or another institution has been notified about the case. No statement has been published by the parent identified by the club.

The issue emerged against the backdrop of a separate statement by the Bulgarian Football Union concerning the organization of matches in the elite youth groups, involving PFC „Arda“. The BFU announced that the club had been given seven days, starting from November 26, to submit a written position and a plan with specific measures. The football governing body clarified that the matter concerned reports and acts of aggression and unsporting behavior surrounding matches in children's and youth football. Arda did not explicitly link this statement to the „Veselin Minev“ case.