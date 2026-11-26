Elizara Yaneva reached the singles quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, which has a prize fund of €60,000. The top seed defeated Latvia’s Beatrise Zeltina 6-0, 6-1 in 54 minutes.

The 19-year-old from Plovdiv won 11 consecutive games before Zeltina held serve once at 0-5 in the second set. Yaneva, however, did not allow a comeback and closed out the match on her own serve.

The victory is the Bulgarian national team player’s seventh in a row. The streak began with her title at the previous tournament in Trnava, which ended on November 22. In the final, Yaneva defeated Britain’s Mika Stojsavljevic 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the biggest title of her career to date.

In the battle for a place in the semifinals, Yaneva will face Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam. The match will be her next at a tournament in which she continues as the top seed.

By reaching the quarterfinals, the Bulgarian secured 16 ranking points. This week, she holds a career-best 135th place in the world rankings.