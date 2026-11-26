Levski lost 0:1 to Olympique Marseille at the “Vélodrome” in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The only goal of the match was scored by Amine Gouiri from the penalty spot, while Svetoslav Vutsov saved a second penalty after the break. It was the “Blues’” second defeat in the tournament, leaving them on seven points.

Marseille were awarded their first penalty in the 29th minute for Aldair’s foul on Angel Gomes. The Levski defender was also shown a yellow card, and Gouiri made no mistake from the spot to put his side 1:0 up.

The Bulgarian team had a chance to equalise six minutes later. Svetoslav Vutsov sent Reinaldo through, but the striker was unable to beat Jeffrey de Lange.

In the 36th minute, Mehdi Mubarik unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that struck the crossbar. These were Levski’s best chances, with the team finishing the match with one shot on target.

Marseille were awarded a second penalty in the 52nd minute after minimal contact inside the penalty area. Gouiri stepped up again and attempted a “Panenka”, but Vutsov stayed on his feet and caught the ball.

Julio Velázquez made five substitutions in an attempt to change the course of the match, bringing on Everton Bala, Maicon, Mazire Soula, Asen Mitkov and Juan Perea. However, Levski could not find an equaliser. Before the away trip, the Spanish coach said: “We are coming to Marseille with the aim of winning the match, if possible.”

The match was also marred by serious incidents in the stands. The Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported that Marseille supporters attacked the section containing the Bulgarian fans with bottles, flares and firecrackers, despite the heavy police presence around the stadium.

bTV reported clashes during the match as well, along with flares and other objects being thrown towards the section where Levski supporters were seated. Earlier in the day, media outlets also reported attacks on Bulgarian fans in Marseille, but at present there is no single official confirmation of all the claims regarding injured people.

Levski began their campaign with a defeat to Salzburg, followed by a draw with NEC Nijmegen and victories over Viktoria Plzeň and Jagiellonia. Following the defeat in France, the “Blues” will continue their campaign at home against Lillestrøm on 10 December.