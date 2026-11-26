GERB leader Boyko Borisov expressed his outrage over the footage of the attacks on Levski supporters in Marseille. He condemned the aggression and called on the Bulgarian government and UEFA to hold the French authorities and Olympique Marseille accountable.

“I am furious over the footage of the attacks on Levski fans in Marseille!

Bulgarians went to support their beloved team, only to become victims of brutal aggression, including inside the stadium itself!”, Borisov wrote on Facebook.

He raised questions about the actions of the French police, the stadium security and UEFA, stressing that such violence is unacceptable when the risks were known in advance.

Borisov insisted that the Bulgarian government should immediately demand an explanation from the French authorities, while UEFA should impose the harshest sanctions on Olympique Marseille. In his statement, he also referred to the tragedy at Heysel Stadium.

The GERB leader expressed his support for the injured supporters and wished them a speedy recovery.

“On the pitch, we can be rivals, but when Bulgarians are attacked, we must stand united! No one has the right to beat and humiliate Bulgarian citizens. No one, anywhere!

Stay strong! I stand with you!”, Borisov concluded.