FIFA has fallen victim to a criminal cyberattack in which unauthorized access was gained to a limited set of personal and business information. The world football governing body has not disclosed how many people or organizations were affected, when the attack took place or exactly what business data was accessed.

Files related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise project were not affected, a person with direct knowledge of the case told „Reuters“. According to the same source, the access covered less than 0.1% of the total volume of data stored by FIFA. The organization has not publicly confirmed details about the systems or individuals affected.

„FIFA can confirm that it has fallen victim to a criminal cyberattack that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited set of personal and business information,“ a spokesperson for the governing body told „Reuters“. FIFA added that it is working with the relevant authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The football governing body condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data, describing it as a „serious and unacceptable violation of personal privacy“ that could have significant consequences for the individuals affected.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of the abandoned plan to attract private investors to FIFA's commercial rights. The FIFA Forward Enterprise project envisaged the sale of a 20% stake in a new company that would manage the organization's events, including the World Cup. The aim was to raise up to $4.2 billion.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced in July that the project had been abandoned following a strong backlash against it. The lack of access to the documents related to the plan is precisely what limits the potential financial and governance impact of the cyberattack.