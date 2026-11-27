KuPS Kuopio head coach Mika Nuutinen acknowledged Braga's superiority after the Finnish team's 0–4 defeat in the Conference League. The coach said his squad must draw the necessary conclusions before hosting CSKA.

“Yes, the final result is harsh. The difference in quality on the pitch was significant. The feeling is one of disappointment. Our opponent punished us during transitions from defence to attack. We simply were not able to react quickly enough and deal with those situations,” Nuutinen told Viaplay.

The Finnish team will host CSKA in Tampere on 10 December. The match will be played at Tammela Stadium in the penultimate round of the league phase of the tournament.

Nuutinen stressed that there was time to prepare for the match and analyse the performance against Braga. “Of course, there are quite a few days until then. We have to learn our lessons. A completely different match awaits us at Tammela Stadium,” the coach said.

After four rounds, KuPS are in last place, 36th, in the Conference League with one point. The team have one draw and three defeats, having scored two goals and conceded ten.

CSKA also have one point, but occupy 32nd place because of their better goal difference of -3. The Bulgarian team are on a run of three defeats and one draw, and have not won any of their first four matches. Hearts, Getafe and Pafos have the same record as the two teams.

The upcoming match in Tampere will be a direct clash between two teams from the lower part of the standings. Both KuPS and CSKA will be seeking a second point or their first win in order to keep their hopes of moving forward alive before their final match in the league phase.