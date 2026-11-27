Olympique Marseille condemned the violence surrounding the Europa League match against Levski and announced that it was launching a thorough investigation into what happened at the Velodrome stadium. The French club said it was working jointly with law enforcement agencies and would assist the authorities in clarifying the circumstances.

“Olympique Marseille categorically condemns the violence that occurred during the match against Levski. The club is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these events,” the club said in its statement. Marseille added that “the safety of all spectators remains an absolute priority.”

Clashes between supporters began before the start of the match and continued during the game. According to information cited by Agence France-Presse, five Levski fans were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head injuries and a dislocated shoulder. Another six Bulgarians received medical assistance at the scene.

About 500 Levski supporters were in the away section. According to a police source cited by Al Jazeera, several hundred Marseille supporters left their section before the start of the match and headed towards the area for visiting fans. The match began as scheduled, while security staff and police restored order at the stadium.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the acts of violence against Bulgarian supporters. Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova described what happened as “unacceptable” and “shocking” and called on the French authorities to clarify the circumstances and hold those responsible to account.

Iotova also asked UEFA to investigate how the safety of the Bulgarian fans at the stadium had been ensured. For now, the Marseille club has announced its own investigation but has not named any specific suspects or announced any disciplinary measures.

On the pitch, Marseille won 1-0, but the result was overshadowed by the incidents in the stands. Levski have seven points and occupy 16th place in the provisional standings of the Europa League league phase.

Before this stage of the tournament ends, the Bulgarian champions will play two home matches – against Lillestrøm and Milan – as well as an away game at Sunderland. The team still has a chance to progress to the knockout phase, but the upcoming matches will be significant both for the standings and for UEFA’s response following the events in Marseille.