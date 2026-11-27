Executives at three Premier League clubs are calling for Manchester City’s owners to be forced to sell the club as part of the punishment for the financial breaches that have been established. The positions were expressed anonymously to BBC Sport amid the expected developments in the biggest disciplinary case in the history of the English top flight.

According to one of the executives, any sanction would be meaningless if Abu Dhabi United Group and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan retained control of the club. Another said that the breaches had seriously damaged trust in the Premier League and the perception of fairness in the competition.

“Any punishment will be meaningless unless the owners are forced to sell the club,” one of the anonymous executives told BBC Sport.

On 29 September, an independent commission found Manchester City guilty on all charges relating to serious breaches of the financial rules, as well as on three of the four charges of failing to cooperate with the investigation. Speaking to British MPs, the chair of the Independent Football Regulator, David Kogan, described the result as 114 proven charges out of a total of 115.

The case covers the period from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 season. The commission found fictitious contracts with commercial partners, inaccurate accounting records and concealment of the club’s true financial position. According to the published findings, these arrangements artificially inflated revenues while reducing expenses by more than £900 million.

The ruling also states that, had the arrangements been properly accounted for, Manchester City would have breached both the Premier League’s restrictions and UEFA’s financial fair play rules to a significant extent.

Manchester City lodged an appeal on 1 October. The club said that the ruling contained “material errors in relation to the law, principles and facts” and that it could not be accepted in its current form. The appeal proceedings are being conducted confidentially, and the outcome has not been published.

The sanction is also yet to be determined. The rules allow for a fine, a points deduction and other sporting penalties. Separately, the Independent Football Regulator may assess the club’s owners, directors and senior executives if the ruling is upheld.

“We will not disregard our legal obligations because of the size of the club or the significance of the case,” Kogan told a parliamentary committee. He added that the regulator was prepared to take the necessary action if the legal conditions were met.

The possibility of a forced sale is not an automatic consequence of the independent commission’s ruling. It could be considered separately by the regulator following an assessment of the owners’ suitability and once the appeal has concluded. Until then, Manchester City remains under its current ownership, and the final scale of the punishment is unknown.