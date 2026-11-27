Marc Márquez will end his racing career after the conclusion of the Valencia Grand Prix in the MotoGP World Championship. The Spaniard announced his decision in a video message recorded in the Ducati garage in Valencia. The news was reported by „24 Chasa“, and the decision was also confirmed by Ducati.

„Thank you to everyone who was part of my journey. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. This will be my last race in MotoGP. Together, we made history,“ Márquez said.

Just a week before the announcement, the 33-year-old rider won his eighth title in the premier class. He clinched the championship with Ducati after the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimão, where he finished eighth. Márquez thus reached ten world titles across all categories and equalled Giacomo Agostini’s record of eight championships in the premier class.

The decision was made despite his contract with Ducati for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. According to Motorsport, Márquez has abandoned his plans to continue his career with the Italian team after the end of the current season.

The Valencia Grand Prix is the final round of the MotoGP calendar for 2026. The race weekend at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit is scheduled for November 27–29, and Sunday’s main race will be Márquez’s final start as a professional rider.

The finale will also have implications for the constructors’ championship. Aprilia leads Ducati by nine points after the team has already won the teams’ title. Ducati will try to end the season with another trophy, while Márquez will take part in his final race as an eight-time MotoGP champion.