Paris Fury has retracted her claim that her husband, Tyson Fury, was diagnosed with schizophrenia. In an initial version of a Netflix documentary, she used the phrase “mild schizophrenia” while the boxer discussed his severe mental health problems following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

“He does not have this condition and has never received such a diagnosis,” Paris Fury said. She explained that she had used the word while recalling a conversation from years ago, adding that mental health is a complex subject in which it is not always easy to find the right words.

Netflix confirmed that it had changed the film before its premiere. The company said it had worked with the family after receiving new information about Tyson Fury’s official diagnosis.

The case drew the attention of the British Boxing Board of Control, which launched an investigation because of the initial claim. General secretary Robert Smith told the BBC that he was “quite confident” Fury would be cleared to fight Anthony Joshua, but the final decision would depend on the medical examinations.

“If our doctors establish that he is fit to box, he will box,” Smith said. Therefore, there is currently no confirmed decision to withdraw Fury from the bout, but the medical assessment remains a mandatory part of the procedure.

Fury has spoken openly about the mental health crisis that followed his victory over Klitschko. After the success, he took a break from his career for nearly three years, gained significant weight and spoke about suicidal thoughts, alcohol and drug use. He said that at the time he heard “voices in his mind” and believed he could end up in a psychiatric clinic.

The Briton later returned to the ring and in February 2020 defeated Deontay Wilder to win the world title for the second time. Following his two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, Fury is preparing for a bout with Joshua, scheduled for 11 December in Cardiff. The vacant WBA heavyweight title is expected to be at stake, with the winner earning a chance to become world champion for the third time.

The rivalry between Fury and Joshua was officially announced in September. The two Britons have never met in a professional bout, and the upcoming fight is planned as one of the most significant British boxing events in recent years.