Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov discussed the situation in the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation with representatives of sports clubs. The meeting was held at their request because of difficulties in the federation’s operations and the need for decisions regarding the preparation of the national teams.

Todor Angelov and Bulgarian Olympic Committee Secretary General Danail Dimov also took part in the discussion. Stanka Zlateva was not present. This was announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The club representatives raised issues related to coordinating the preparation of the national athletes, making timely decisions and securing funding for the clubs in 2027.

“The athletes, coaches and the opportunity for them to prepare calmly, fully and under the necessary conditions are most important to us,” Encho Keryazov said.

The minister said that the Ministry of Youth and Sports was ready to take the necessary action within its powers to prevent the organizational problems from affecting the preparation and opportunities of Bulgarian wrestlers. Keryazov also said that he would continue to monitor developments in the case.

At an extraordinary general meeting on October 17, Todor Angelov was elected president of the federation, according to an open letter from sports clubs. The registration of the changes in the representation and management board was suspended by rulings of the Sofia City Court dated October 26, the clubs said.

According to them, the court proceedings are putting pressure on the preparation of the national teams and decisions on club funding. A ranking tournament is scheduled to take place in Zagreb at the beginning of February 2027, with its results counting toward the Olympic qualification for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Before then, the selection of athletes, training camps, funding and the submission of entries must be arranged.

Meanwhile, data on the clubs’ activities in 2026 is being collected. It will be used in assessing them for financial support in 2027.

Keryazov said that the planned amendments to the Physical Education and Sports Act provide for mechanisms to prevent situations in which disputes over the management of a federation hinder the preparation and funding of athletes and clubs.