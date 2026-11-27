Nikolay Tsolov enters the final two rounds of the Formula 2 season with a realistic chance of winning the championship title. The Campos Racing Bulgarian driver is second in the standings with 200 points, seven behind leader Rafael Câmara. Alex Dunne is third with 189 points, or 11 behind Tsolov.

Câmara made an early move to Formula 1 and will not take part in the final two rounds of the Formula 2 championship because of his commitments with Haas. This leaves the title fight between Tsolov, Dunne and the other drivers with mathematical chances. Formula 1's official website confirmed that Câmara will finish the season as a Haas driver, which prevents him from adding points in Formula 2.

“I will try to enjoy the final two rounds of the season because I simply don't know when I will have another chance to race again,” Tsolov said in an interview with the official Formula 2 website.

The Bulgarian added that he does not feel under pressure because his future has already been secured. “I will try to enjoy the fact that I am racing for a world title because I don't know when this will happen again,” he said.

According to Tsolov, the pressure itself is a result of the position he has earned during the season. “There is always something to lose, but in this case there is also something to win. Feeling under pressure is a privilege and is the result of the position you have earned,” the driver said.

The penultimate round will take place in Qatar, where qualifying is scheduled for 17:00 Bulgarian time. Tsolov expects qualifying and the races to be of key importance, but pointed out that the track also offers overtaking opportunities during the race.

“The goal will once again be a top-five finish, but I am looking for more than that,” Tsolov said. He pointed out that Campos Racing has still not won a Friday session this season, while his goal is to get closer to a first pole position.

The Bulgarian driver rated the season as stronger than expected for the team. “I think we even exceeded expectations with the number of wins and with how fast we can be in most races,” Tsolov said.

After the races in Qatar, the Formula 2 season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi round on December 5 and 6. The new champion of the series will be decided there.