Levski's former top scorer Emil Angelov said that God's will had protected his son from the attacks on supporters of the Bulgarian club in Marseille.

Angelov's son is a player for Levski's second team, which played a friendly against Olympique Marseille's under-19 team on November 26. The match was held in Martigues and ended in a 3:0 victory for the hosts.

Later that same day, Levski's first team lost 0:1 to Olympique at the “Stade Vélodrome” in a match from the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The only goal was scored by Amine Gouiri from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

Before and during the match at the “Vélodrome”, Marseille fans attacked Levski supporters in the away section. Bottles and pyrotechnic devices were thrown, and some of the Bulgarian fans sought medical assistance.

“Yesterday's match between Marseille and Levski Sofia left not only disappointment, but also immense pain and fear in my heart as a parent,” Angelov wrote on “Facebook”, as quoted by “Telegraf”.

He pointed out that his son is part of the Levski family and plays for the second team.

“He narrowly avoided ending up at the stadium, in the section where these horrific scenes took place. Thanks to God's will, he did not come face to face with the vandals.”

Angelov added that football should bring joy, not cruelty towards innocent people.

The second team's match in Martigues was part of Levski's trip to France. Hours later, the first teams met in the Europa League, but the sporting result was overshadowed by the incidents in the stands.

Levski's next match is a home game against Lillestrøm on December 10 in the tournament's next round.