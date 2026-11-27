Leeds United will have to decide how to proceed with Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev during the January transfer window. The midfielder is entering the final six months of his contract at „Elland Road“, and according to a report by 90MAAT, the club is unlikely to offer him a new deal.

Gruev is under contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027. This means that from January he will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club and leave as a free agent after the end of the season. As a result, the English club’s position in any potential negotiations will be weaker.

The Bulgarian joined Leeds from Werder Bremen in August 2023 on a four-year contract. The transfer was valued at around £5.1 million. Gruev gradually established himself in the squad and played an important role in securing promotion to the Premier League in 2025.

During the 2025/26 season, he made 23 league appearances, but suffered a meniscus injury in April. Gruev returned to training and match fitness in September.

However, competition in midfield has been fierce during the current campaign. The squad includes captain Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, while Gruev has made one Premier League appearance and seen limited playing time. This is a significant change from last season, when he was used regularly before his injury.

According to 90MAAT, Leeds could accept an offer in the region of £1-2 million if a suitable club shows interest in January. This would allow the English club to recoup part of its investment instead of losing the player without a transfer fee a few months later.

At the same time, there is no guarantee that a concrete offer will be made. Sports Mole, citing TeamTalk, reported that talks over Gruev’s long-term future have been put on hold while the club assesses his form and prospects. The outlet also stated that Leeds and the player are not in conflict over the situation.

For Gruev, a potential departure in January would mean an opportunity to gain regular playing time during the second half of the season. For Leeds, the choice is between a limited transfer fee now and the risk of waiting until the summer, when the Bulgarian international could join another club without compensation.