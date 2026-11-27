Hristo Stoichkov thanked Mohamed Salah for the gift the Egyptian star gave to his grandson Hristo. The occasion was the match between CSKA and Trabzonspor, which ended in a 2:1 victory for the Turkish team at the “Bulgarska Armia” Stadium.

“Thank you to Mo Salah for the gift he gave to my grandson Hristo. The Pharaoh has been and will forever be my friend! Until we meet again, Mo!”, Stoichkov wrote on Facebook.

The Bulgarian football legend described the evening as special because of the atmosphere and the hosts’ performance, despite the final result. “Sometimes defeats fill you with nothing but pride! That’s how it is in sport – you get up and carry on! CSKA did not fall, but bravely continued along its plan and path! Great performance, great fans!”, Stoichkov said.

CSKA took the lead in the 32nd minute after an own goal by Sidney Lopes Cabral. Trabzonspor equalized through Mohamed Salah in the 69th minute, while Noa Saviolo scored the winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

The match was CSKA’s first European home game at the reconstructed “Bulgarska Armia” Stadium. After four matches in the league phase of the Conference League, the Bulgarian team has one point and occupies 32nd place. Trabzonspor are eighth with nine points.

CSKA’s next match in the tournament is on December 10, when the team will visit Finnish side KuPS. Trabzonspor will continue their campaign with a tally that currently places them in the zone of teams occupying the higher positions in the standings.