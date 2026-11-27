Popular French sports journalist Daniel Riolo has made a serious revelation about the possible consequences for Marseille following the scandalous scenes during the match against Levski. According to him, football circles are already discussing the possibility of the French club being expelled from European club competitions over the violence seen in the stands.

The issue gained serious attention in France after footage showing brutal clashes and attacks on supporters of the Bulgarian team at the Vélodrome stadium was circulated. The behaviour of some of the home fans provoked serious outrage, while the incident raised questions about spectator safety during international football matches.

Speaking on Monte Carlo radio, Daniel Riolo commented on the situation and strongly condemned what happened. The journalist stressed that such incidents have no place in a football stadium and that responsibility for preventing them lies both with the organisation of the match and with controlling supporters’ behaviour.

According to Riolo, ensuring a safe environment for all spectators must be the top priority. He pointed out that the supporters of the two teams must be reliably separated, while any potential troublemakers should be identified and removed from the stadium. If visiting fans break the rules, he said, established mechanisms exist for identifying them, removing them from the venue and subsequently imposing sanctions.

However, the French journalist was adamant that no circumstances can justify physical attacks between supporters. He described what was seen in the stands as completely unacceptable, particularly given that this was a match in the European club competitions, where security standards should be exceptionally high.

The most serious part of Riolo’s statement was his claim that, because of the circulated video recordings and the severity of the incidents, even Marseille’s expulsion from European competitions is now being discussed. Such a measure would represent an extremely heavy blow for the French club and would show how seriously acts of violence in football can be treated.

“Judging by all this footage we are seeing, Marseille’s expulsion from European competitions is being discussed. This is completely unacceptable; this is a match in the European club competitions,” Riolo said on Monte Carlo.

The case once again puts the issue of clubs’ responsibility in incidents involving their supporters, as well as the need for strict measures against football hooliganism, on the agenda. For now, the journalist’s statement shows that the possibility of severe consequences is being discussed, but it does not constitute an official decision to expel Marseille from European competitions.