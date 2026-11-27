Iliyan Stoynov advanced to the second round of the „International Series“ badminton tournament in Cardiff, Wales. The national team player defeated Danish qualifier Christopher Kunkel 21:12, 16:21, 21:17 in 54 minutes on court.

In his next match, Stoynov will face Scot Matthew Waring. The tournament is part of the „International Series“ calendar and is being held in Cardiff from November 26 to 29.

The other Bulgarian national team player, Dimitar Yanakiev, ended his singles campaign in the first round. He lost to Dane Jakob Høi 6:21, 6:21. Stoynov and Yanakiev also suffered a defeat in the men's doubles qualifying.