Real Madrid have extended Brahim Díaz’s contract until June 30, 2031, the Spanish club announced. The new agreement keeps the attacking midfielder at the club for almost five more seasons.

“Real Madrid and Brahim Díaz have reached an agreement to extend the contract of our footballer, who will remain linked to the club until June 30, 2031,” the club said in a statement.

Díaz joined Real Madrid in 2019, when he was 19 years old. In his six seasons with the “royal club,” he has made 173 appearances and won seven trophies: the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups.

After his first spell at Real Madrid, Díaz spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Milan. He returned to the Spanish capital in 2023 after spending three seasons at the Italian club. His previous contract with Real Madrid was due to expire in June 2027, making the new agreement a four-year extension.

This season, Díaz has made six La Liga appearances without scoring and has played 149 minutes. He has been used mainly as a substitute, with his next opportunity to feature coming in the home match against Alavés on November 28.

At international level, the 27-year-old has 36 appearances and 15 goals for Morocco. Díaz finished as the top scorer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after scoring five goals in the tournament. He was also the leading scorer in the qualifying campaign with seven goals.